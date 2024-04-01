Telangana Minister Tummala Critiques Opposition's Water Management Allegations

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao has taken a firm stance against criticism from Opposition party leaders, including BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, regarding the State government's handling of water management and irrigation projects. Amid accusations of neglect and mismanagement leading to a drought-like situation, Rao emphasizes the need for constructive criticism and outlines the government's commitment to the farming community.

Advertisment

Accusations and Responses

In response to the Opposition's critique, Tummala Nageswara Rao dismissed the claims as baseless, attributing the lack of water availability for secondary crops to natural calamities rather than governmental mismanagement. He highlighted the unrealistic demands for water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Godavari basin, stressing the previous government's negligence in water management and corruption in irrigation projects, including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Allegations of Corruption and Neglect

Advertisment

Rao accused the BRS government of indulging in corruption and causing significant losses to the State exchequer through mismanagement of irrigation projects. He also criticized the BRS for failing to provide adequate flood relief and misappropriating funds in various schemes, urging BRS leaders to reflect on their 10-year rule marred by corruption and negligence, particularly in water management practices.

Political Repercussions

This political confrontation highlights the ongoing debate over water management in Telangana, with both sides presenting conflicting narratives. As accusations fly, the farming community awaits effective solutions to their water scarcity issues, underscoring the need for political leaders to move beyond criticism and work collaboratively towards sustainable water management and agricultural practices in the state.