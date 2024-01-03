en English
Courts & Law

Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Yyuham’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Yyuham’

In an unexpected turn of events, the Telangana High Court upheld a single-judge decision to suspend the release of ‘Yyuham’, a political thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film, reportedly a narrative on the political career of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and the events following his father Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s demise, has faced opposition due to allegations of defamation towards the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Controversial Film Faces Legal Hurdles

The suspension came in response to a petition filed by Nara Lokesh, son of N. Chandrababu Naidu, and General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The plea challenged the movie’s censor certificate, accusing it of defaming the former Chief Minister. In a countermove, the film’s producer, Dasari Kiran Kumar, appealed against the single judge’s suspension order, citing financial losses in crores due to the delayed release.

Suspension Order Upheld, Next Hearing Scheduled

The court, however, stood firm on its decision. It advised the producer’s counsel to present their arguments at the next hearing, scheduled for January 11. The movie, initially slated for release on December 29, now hangs in balance following the court’s directive.

The Irregularities in Certification of Exhibition

Justice Surepalli Nanda had suspended the film’s release due to irregularities in the Revising Committee’s granting of the Certificate of Exhibition. The committee had granted the certificate without any significant changes made after the film’s initial rejection. The Central Board of Film Certification, the Revising Committee, and the movie’s producer have been directed to submit all relevant records at the next hearing.

In the wake of these events, the future of ‘Yyuham’ remains uncertain, with the legal battle and allegations casting a long shadow over the movie’s fate.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

