Telangana High Court Forms Committee to Inspect Lakes Amid Encroachment Concerns

In a significant move aimed at protecting the fragile ecosystem of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the Telangana High Court has constituted a committee to probe potential encroachments on 16 lakes in these regions. The decision arrives in the wake of the court's suo motu cognizance of illegitimate constructions on lake beds in 2007, an issue brought to light by a letter from Anil C. Dayakar.

Committee Appointments and Responsibilities

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, has entrusted Deputy Solicitor-General G. Praveen Kumar and former government pleader Srikanth Reddy with the task of inspecting the lakes. The committee has been directed to furnish a detailed report concerning various aspects such as fencing, encroachments, amenities, and sewerage systems within a span of three weeks.

Contradictions and Inadequacies

Despite reports from the government suggesting protective measures like fencing surrounding the lakes, the bench underscored the contradictions in the government's statements, hinting at inadequate efforts to shield the lakes. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the joint status report provided by the government, further emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding these lakes for future generations.

