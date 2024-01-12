en English
Telangana Government’s District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Telangana Government’s District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism

In the southern state of Telangana, India, a controversial administrative decision has set the stage for a significant overhaul. The state government’s decision to increase the number of districts from 10 to 33 between 2016 and 2019, is now under scrutiny. According to the 2011 Census, seven out of these 33 districts have populations less than six lakh each and are geographically smaller than the Hyderabad Metropolitan area. These districts were part of the 23 new ones created by the BRS government in an effort to improve administration and development. However, the move has since been criticized by revenue officials as unplanned and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has labeled it as unscientific.

Plans for a Revisit

Addressing the issues that arose due to the district reorganization, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish a judicial commission to review it. Potential changes may see the number of districts reduced to about 25 or 26. The state government aims to engage in consultations with all political parties and bring the matter for discussion in the state assembly, given its potential political implications.

Impending Changes

As part of the proposed changes, districts such as Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu may be merged, while others like Narayanpet could be consolidated with neighboring districts. The reorganization of districts has been mired in controversy, with allegations suggesting that it was politically motivated and did not take into account factors such as equitable per capita income distribution. The stark contrast between the per capita income of Hyderabad, which stands at eight lakh, and neighboring Vikarabad’s 1.55 lakh, adds fuel to these allegations.

Administrative Complications

Government employees have reported issues related to staffing and transfers due to the manner in which districts and mandals were created. The number of mandals in the state has increased from 380 in the united Andhra Pradesh to 610 currently, causing administrative complications. The government’s back-and-forth on the district reorganization reflects the challenges of administrative reform and the complexities involved in balancing development, efficiency, and politics.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

