India

Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative

In a significant policy shift, the Congress-led Telangana Government has announced the discontinuation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Established by the preceding Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme was a housing initiative designed to assist below poverty line (BPL) families. It provided each family with ₹3 lakh for the construction of houses on their private land, targeting the sanctioning of four lakh houses in total.

Progress and Impact of the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Before its discontinuation, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme had already extended financial aid to 2.12 lakh families. The scheme, acting as a beacon of hope for numerous BPL families, promised to provide a significant boost to these households’ living conditions.

The Rise of a New Housing Scheme

The decision to scrap the Gruha Lakshmi scheme comes as part of the Congress’s pre-election promise of the Six Guarantees. One of these guarantees includes a revamped housing scheme that offers a higher unit cost of ₹5 lakh for each BPL family. Unlike its predecessor, the new scheme provides for the construction of homes either on the family’s land or a site provided by the government, thereby widening the scope of beneficiaries.

Transition to the New Housing Scheme

The request for the discontinuation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and the cancellation of previous sanction orders came from the Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited. The Congress-led government’s new scheme strives to provide more substantial financial assistance to the poorest families, intending to help them construct their homes and improve their living conditions.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

