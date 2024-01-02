Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and NITI Aayog Discuss Developmental Priorities

A landmark meeting took place at Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a delegation from NITI Aayog, led by Vice Chairman Suman Kumar Bery. The meeting, focusing on the collaborative strategies, aimed at fostering the overall progress of the state, covered a wide array of topics including fair allocation of central funds, infrastructure development, innovative governance practices, and harnessing solar energy.

Call for Increased State Allocations and Release of Pending Funds

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the NITI Aayog for an increase in state allocations by the 16th Finance Commission, funds for developing infrastructure facilities in health and education sectors, and the release of pending funds from the Backward Districts Development Grants worth Rs.1800 crore. He stressed on the fair allocation of Central funds and resources to the states.

Emphasis on Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy

Revanth Reddy highlighted the need for harnessing solar energy, requesting Central support in this regard. He sought technical assistance for the development of the Musi River, drawing parallels with national and international best practices such as Sabarmati River Front and Namami Gange. A proposal for establishment of a State Institution for Transformation (SIT) in Telangana to strengthen the state’s capacities was also discussed.

Focus on Skill Development and Urbanization

The NITI Aayog officials stressed the importance of building skills among youth pursuing graduation courses in engineering colleges in the state, with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Data science. The NITI Aayog requested for the state’s participation in Governing Council Meetings for better collaborations and achieving shared vision. The meeting also emphasized on developing Hyderabad as a pollution-free urban growth hub.