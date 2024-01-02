en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and NITI Aayog Discuss Developmental Priorities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and NITI Aayog Discuss Developmental Priorities

A landmark meeting took place at Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a delegation from NITI Aayog, led by Vice Chairman Suman Kumar Bery. The meeting, focusing on the collaborative strategies, aimed at fostering the overall progress of the state, covered a wide array of topics including fair allocation of central funds, infrastructure development, innovative governance practices, and harnessing solar energy.

Call for Increased State Allocations and Release of Pending Funds

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the NITI Aayog for an increase in state allocations by the 16th Finance Commission, funds for developing infrastructure facilities in health and education sectors, and the release of pending funds from the Backward Districts Development Grants worth Rs.1800 crore. He stressed on the fair allocation of Central funds and resources to the states.

Emphasis on Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy

Revanth Reddy highlighted the need for harnessing solar energy, requesting Central support in this regard. He sought technical assistance for the development of the Musi River, drawing parallels with national and international best practices such as Sabarmati River Front and Namami Gange. A proposal for establishment of a State Institution for Transformation (SIT) in Telangana to strengthen the state’s capacities was also discussed.

Focus on Skill Development and Urbanization

The NITI Aayog officials stressed the importance of building skills among youth pursuing graduation courses in engineering colleges in the state, with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Data science. The NITI Aayog requested for the state’s participation in Governing Council Meetings for better collaborations and achieving shared vision. The meeting also emphasized on developing Hyderabad as a pollution-free urban growth hub.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment

By Rafia Tasleem

Aamir Khan Rings in New Year with Bollywood Veterans and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

By BNN Correspondents

Reliance Jio Awaits Key Milestone for Satellite Communications Venture

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi's Trial by Fire: DFS Data Reflects on a Year of Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Kollam Gears Up for 62nd State School Arts Festival ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Kollam Gears Up for 62nd State School Arts Festival ...
heart comment 0
Drop in Tur Prices in Karnataka and Maharashtra Markets Eases Inflation Concerns

By Rafia Tasleem

Drop in Tur Prices in Karnataka and Maharashtra Markets Eases Inflation Concerns
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur

By Geeta Pillai

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
South Indian Cinema: Rajamouli Stands with Japan, ‘VidaaMuyarchi’ Progresses, and Pre-release Rumors Swirl

By BNN Correspondents

South Indian Cinema: Rajamouli Stands with Japan, 'VidaaMuyarchi' Progresses, and Pre-release Rumors Swirl
Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Sankranti Festival Season

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Sankranti Festival Season
Latest Headlines
World News
MC Oluomo Resigns as NURTW Lagos Chairman, Sets Sights on National Presidency
14 seconds
MC Oluomo Resigns as NURTW Lagos Chairman, Sets Sights on National Presidency
12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow
36 seconds
12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow
Mombasa High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Private Hospital Charges
46 seconds
Mombasa High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Private Hospital Charges
Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title
2 mins
Cody Garbrandt: A Tale of Resilience, Redemption, and Desire for the UFC Title
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
2 mins
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
2 mins
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
2 mins
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
3 mins
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
3 mins
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app