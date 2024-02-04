Telangana Cabinet Introduces Transformative Measures Embodying State's Spirit

In a bold move echoing the spirit of the Telangana agitation movement, the Telangana Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, announced a series of monumental decisions. The state's official symbol will undergo a transformation, shedding its monarchical connotations to better represent the ethos of the people of Telangana, as detailed by Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Embracing Cultural Identity

The heart-stirring song 'Jaya Jaya He Telangana' by poet Ande Sri, a melody beloved by the locals, has been elevated to the status of the state's official song. This move, beyond the realm of mere symbolism, is a testament to the government's commitment to embracing and promoting the region's rich cultural heritage.

New Vision for Telangana

In another significant change, vehicle registration plates will now bear 'TG' instead of 'TS', a shift that underlines the state's name and identity. Further enriching the political landscape, Sridhar Babu revealed that the Chief Minister will unveil the execution of two more electoral 'guarantees' during the forthcoming Assembly session.

Progressive Policies

These guarantees are part of a six-fold promise by the Congress, two of which are already in motion - free bus travel for women in state-run RTC buses and a comprehensive health scheme offering Rs 10 lakh to the impoverished sectors of society. The Cabinet, in its progressive stride, also granted approval for a 'caste census' in the state.

Marking a significant step towards economic development, the Cabinet greenlit the revival of the Nizam Sugars Factory and the establishment of the Kodangal Area Development Authority, situated in the very constituency represented by CM Revanth Reddy.

Amid these developments, CM A Revanth Reddy challenged former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to a debate on the allocation of river water and irrigation projects. The Chief Minister also accused KCR of taking decisions that jeopardized Telangana's interests, including the allocation of water to Andhra Pradesh and neglecting key projects like the SLBC and Palamuru Ranga Reddy Project.