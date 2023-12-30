en English
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers’ Insurance Plan

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:25 pm EST
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan

On December 27, 2023, Telangana’s political landscape witnessed a significant development. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, unveiled the logo and application form for the Praja Palana (Abhaya Hastham) initiative at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad. This move came as a reassurance for beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, such as Rythu Bharosa (formerly known as Rythu Bandhu), affirming that they would not need to reapply for continued benefits. However, those who are eligible but had been previously overlooked are required to submit fresh applications.

Addressing the Gig Workers’ Concerns

Amidst these developments, the Telangana government also launched an accidental insurance plan worth Rs 5 lakh for the state’s gig workers, including food delivery personnel, cab drivers, and autorickshaw drivers. This initiative aims to offer financial security in the event of a work-related accident. Moreover, policyholders can access medical care up to Rs 10 lakh annually through Aarogyasri Telangana. At the launch of this gig worker program, Chief Minister Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns outlined in the Rajasthan Workers Policy.

Inter-State Issues with the Dr B R Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Project

The implementation of the Dr B R Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project also came with its own set of challenges, predominantly two inter-state issues, including the submergence of 3,786 acres of land in Maharashtra. Efforts to convince Maharashtra to allow the construction of the barrage with the full reservoir level (FRL) at +152 metres proved futile, as they insisted on lowering the FRL to +148 meters. The Central Water Commission advised the project authorities to review the quantum of divertible flows from the barrage and stated that the estimated surplus of 63 tmc of water from upstream states might not be reliably available in the future.

Cracking Down on the Illegal Sale of Application Forms

Following the launch of the Praja Palana initiative, reports of application forms being illegally sold at photocopy centers emerged. This led to Chief Minister Reddy directing district collectors to take stringent action against the perpetrators. He further advised public representatives to actively participate in the Praja Palana program and instructed officials to facilitate the application process for citizens, including providing amenities such as drinking water and tents during submission events.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

