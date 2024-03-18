Tel Aviv Outraged by US Draft Resolution for Immediate Gaza Cease-Fire, Eyes on Russian Veto

Political sources in Tel Aviv have voiced their indignation over a new US draft resolution aimed at the UN Security Council, demanding an immediate and ongoing cease-fire in Gaza. The draft, characterized by its stern criticism of Israeli actions in Rafah, has taken Israeli officials by surprise, marking a significant shift in US stance on the conflict that has raged for over five months. Israeli hopes now rest on a potential Russian veto to block the resolution's passage.

Sharp Critique and Diplomatic Shifts

According to reports from Maariv newspaper, the draft resolution's language starkly opposes the Israeli government's policies, particularly criticizing the invasion of Rafah and calling for a halt to hostilities in the Gaza Strip. This move by the US represents a noticeable departure from its previous positions, having vetoed three similar resolutions on the grounds they called for an "immediate and permanent ceasefire." Officials in Tel Aviv are reportedly shocked by this pivot, fearing it could harden Hamas' negotiating stance in upcoming talks in Doha.

Rafah Invasion and International Concerns

The draft resolution explicitly condemns the potential for a ground operation in Rafah, highlighting the risk of violating international humanitarian law and the adverse effects on regional peace and security. This segment of the draft has sparked particular concern among Israeli officials, with a senior figure expressing apprehension about the implications for military strategy and Israel's international standing.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Potential Outcomes

As the resolution heads to a vote, the international community watches closely. The outcome could significantly influence the trajectory of Israel-Hamas negotiations, potentially reshaping the diplomatic landscape in the region. Regardless of the outcome, the introduction of this draft marks a critical moment in the conflict, underscoring the evolving dynamics of international involvement and the crucial role of diplomacy in seeking peace and stability in Gaza.