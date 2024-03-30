Tejaswini Gowda Rejoins Congress, Criticizes BJP's Democratic Values Ahead of 2024 Elections

Three days post her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Tejaswini Gowda marked her return to the Congress Party in an event held in New Delhi, witnessing the presence of influential Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh. The former journalist transitioned back into the Congress fold, voicing her dissatisfaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not nominating her in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. Gowda's political journey has seen a full circle, from being a Congress MP between 2004-2009, defecting to BJP in 2014, and now a grand 'homecoming' to her initial political base.

Path to Homecoming

Tejaswini Gowda's political repertoire is significant, with her initial tenure in the Congress leading to an MP position, followed by a shift to BJP, where she served as an MLA and spokesperson. Her decision to rejoin Congress is framed as a response to