India

Tejasvi Surya’s Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave

In the backdrop of the grandeur symbolizing the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day, a quip by BJP leader Tejasvi Surya had the audience in splits. The Bangalore South MP and national president of BJP’s youth wing likened the opposition leaders who declined invitations to the Ram temple inauguration to ‘bhoot pishach’ (evil spirits) that take flight at the recital of Hanuman Chalisa. This satirical commentary was part of his address at a youth conclave, attended by senior BJP leaders, Union ministers, and the local MP.

BJP Criticises Congress For Boycotting Ayodhya Ceremony

On the sidelines of the event, Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior BJP stalwart, voiced his disapproval of the Congress leaders’ decision to boycott the Ayodhya ceremony. He equated their absence with the popular proverb, suggesting a lack of wisdom in crisis. The Congress was accused of neglecting the people’s welfare in favor of vote-banking. Predicting the party’s continued decline in the forthcoming elections, Prasad pointed out its pattern of boycotting significant events such as the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the G20 dinner, and the Ram temple ceremony.

Criticism Over Congress’s Decision

The BJP’s critique of the Congress extended to the party’s decision to skip the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The party’s decision attracted flak from several quarters, with many questioning the timing and legitimacy of the event. The absence of Shankaracharyas and the involvement of BJP and RSS in the event were also highlighted.

Response From VHP and Shankaracharyas

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Shankaracharyas responded to this criticism. They emphasized the unfinished construction of the temple and hinted at the political motives behind the ceremony. This ongoing controversy underscores the political and cultural significance of the event and reflects the complex interplay of religious sentiments and politics in the country.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

