Tejasvi Surya’s Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

In a commemorative event marking Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and National Youth Day, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya stirred controversy by likening opposition leaders’ refusal to attend the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya to the warding off of evil spirits with the recital of the Hanuman Chalisa. The comment, made light-heartedly, evoked laughter among the audience, which included senior BJP figures. Surya was critiquing the opposition’s absence at the event, with specific emphasis on Congress party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.

BJP Criticizes Opposition’s Boycott of Ram Temple Inauguration

Former Union minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, also took a swipe at the Congress for boycotting significant events, suggesting that such actions reflected poorly on their judgment and hinted at a dwindling political presence. He denounced their stance as contrary to Mahatma Gandhi’s values and accused them of prioritizing votes over people’s welfare. He cited historical instances such as the Shah Bano case and the triple talaq issue to support his argument. These criticisms from BJP leaders come against the backdrop of the upcoming polls, casting a spotlight on the electoral challenges facing the Congress party.

Congress’ Absence at Ram Temple Consecration: A Divided Camp?

Reports suggest that the Congress party was divided over its decision to boycott the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. While some leaders declined the invitation, others chose to attend. The BJP claimed that this move exposed the Congress’s opposition to Indian culture and Hinduism. The decision reportedly led to internal disagreement within the Congress, with some leaders questioning the party’s choice. The BJP accused the Congress of creating obstacles during significant moments for the country and dismissed their contention that the BJP and the RSS had monopolized the entire event. As the temple inauguration approached, the controversy continued to escalate.

Congress’ Strategy Amidst BJP’s Focus on Ram Temple

Insights suggest that the Congress was trying to counter the BJP’s focus on the Ram temple by drawing attention to governance issues. Some Congress leaders and state units decided to participate in the event despite the party’s official stance. This move added to the uncertainty surrounding the Congress’s decision, especially considering the potential political storm it could trigger. Interestingly, four shankaracharyas reportedly took a stand against attending the inauguration ceremony. The Congress’s refusal to attend the event, citing it as a ‘political project’ and ‘an RSS/BJP event’, exposed their lack of a clear stance on Hinduism and their struggle to counter the BJP’s agenda.