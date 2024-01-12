en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Tejasvi Surya’s Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
Tejasvi Surya’s Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

In a commemorative event marking Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and National Youth Day, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya stirred controversy by likening opposition leaders’ refusal to attend the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya to the warding off of evil spirits with the recital of the Hanuman Chalisa. The comment, made light-heartedly, evoked laughter among the audience, which included senior BJP figures. Surya was critiquing the opposition’s absence at the event, with specific emphasis on Congress party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.

BJP Criticizes Opposition’s Boycott of Ram Temple Inauguration

Former Union minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, also took a swipe at the Congress for boycotting significant events, suggesting that such actions reflected poorly on their judgment and hinted at a dwindling political presence. He denounced their stance as contrary to Mahatma Gandhi’s values and accused them of prioritizing votes over people’s welfare. He cited historical instances such as the Shah Bano case and the triple talaq issue to support his argument. These criticisms from BJP leaders come against the backdrop of the upcoming polls, casting a spotlight on the electoral challenges facing the Congress party.

Congress’ Absence at Ram Temple Consecration: A Divided Camp?

Reports suggest that the Congress party was divided over its decision to boycott the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. While some leaders declined the invitation, others chose to attend. The BJP claimed that this move exposed the Congress’s opposition to Indian culture and Hinduism. The decision reportedly led to internal disagreement within the Congress, with some leaders questioning the party’s choice. The BJP accused the Congress of creating obstacles during significant moments for the country and dismissed their contention that the BJP and the RSS had monopolized the entire event. As the temple inauguration approached, the controversy continued to escalate.

Congress’ Strategy Amidst BJP’s Focus on Ram Temple

Insights suggest that the Congress was trying to counter the BJP’s focus on the Ram temple by drawing attention to governance issues. Some Congress leaders and state units decided to participate in the event despite the party’s official stance. This move added to the uncertainty surrounding the Congress’s decision, especially considering the potential political storm it could trigger. Interestingly, four shankaracharyas reportedly took a stand against attending the inauguration ceremony. The Congress’s refusal to attend the event, citing it as a ‘political project’ and ‘an RSS/BJP event’, exposed their lack of a clear stance on Hinduism and their struggle to counter the BJP’s agenda.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Indian Prime Minister's Spiritual Journey: A Confluence of Religion and Politics
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an 11-day spiritual journey, ahead of the consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This ritual, which began on 11 January and is set to culminate on 22 January, underscores the intersection of politics and religion in India, and speaks to the significance of the temple
Indian Prime Minister's Spiritual Journey: A Confluence of Religion and Politics
Mumbai to Get New Underground Road Tunnel
14 mins ago
Mumbai to Get New Underground Road Tunnel
Indian Television Stars Reflect on Lohri and Makar Sankranti: A Tapestry of Tradition and Togetherness
16 mins ago
Indian Television Stars Reflect on Lohri and Makar Sankranti: A Tapestry of Tradition and Togetherness
India's Forex Reserves Plunge by $5.9 Billion: An Indicator of Economic Health
2 mins ago
India's Forex Reserves Plunge by $5.9 Billion: An Indicator of Economic Health
Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates Mahesh Babu's New Movie 'Guntur Kaaram' Release
3 mins ago
Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates Mahesh Babu's New Movie 'Guntur Kaaram' Release
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties
4 mins ago
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Prime Minister's Spiritual Journey: A Confluence of Religion and Politics
1 min
Indian Prime Minister's Spiritual Journey: A Confluence of Religion and Politics
Israel Retaliates by Reducing Essential Goods to West Bank Amid Genocide Accusations
2 mins
Israel Retaliates by Reducing Essential Goods to West Bank Amid Genocide Accusations
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
3 mins
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
6 mins
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
6 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
8 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
9 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
9 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
9 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app