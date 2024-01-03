Tejasvi Surya Urges Union Minister’s Intervention for Full-Time BMRCL MD Appointment Amidst Project Delays

Tejasvi Surya, the Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South, has made an urgent appeal to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, to intervene in the appointment of a full-time Managing Director (MD) for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The call for intervention comes in the wake of significant delays in BMRCL’s critical projects, including the Namma Metro’s Yellow Line, due to the vacancy of a full-time MD.

Challenging the State Government

Surya’s plea is directed against the backdrop of his criticism of the Congress-led state government under Siddaramaiah. He accused the state government of showing a lack of seriousness in filling the crucial position, despite repeated reminders and the spiraling repercussions of cost overruns and project delays. The MP has been consistently addressing these issues and has taken a proactive stance in highlighting the urgent need for a full-time MD at the BMRCL.

A Pending Visit and Promised Intervention

During his meeting with Puri in Delhi, Surya was assured that the Union Minister would visit Bengaluru to inspect the status of all metro projects, including the airport line. This promised visit signifies the Centre’s growing concern over the management woes of the BMRCL, and the impact on the city’s transportation infrastructure.

The Importance of the Yellow Line

The Yellow Line, a significant project that has been beset by delays, stretches 18.8 km long with 16 stations, connecting various industrial corridors and is vital for the city’s IT-BT sectors. During an inspection on October 4, 2023, Surya identified supply issues with the rolling stock as one of the reasons for the project’s delay. This line’s completion is a matter of urgency for Bengaluru’s daily commuters and the city’s burgeoning IT-BT industries.