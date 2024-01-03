en English
Elections

Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections

Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has voiced his skepticism regarding the probable implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of the fast-approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His remarks draw attention to the rising anticipation and uncertainty surrounding the Act’s enforcement. Yadav likened the CAA to a balloon that, despite being released, may fail to yield any significant results.

CAA Implementation: A Potent Election Tool?

Yadav’s comments were echoed by other opposition leaders like Sitaram Yechury and Asaduddin Owaisi, who also responded to Amit Shah’s confirmation of the CAA’s implementation. Yechury, in particular, chastised the BJP-led Centre, accusing them of using the CAA as a political weapon to secure an edge in the elections by enhancing communal polarization. Owaisi, on the other hand, criticized the Act for being religion-based and anti-constitutional.

CAA Rules: A Precursor to Lok Sabha Elections

The rules for the CAA, which aims to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India until December 31, 2014, are expected to be notified well before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

ED and CBI: Alliance Partners of NDA?

In a bold claim, Yadav labeled the central investigating agencies ED and CBI as the ‘alliance partners’ of NDA, accusing them of working under pressure from the Modi government. His comments came following the ED’s summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav and himself in the IRCTC land for job scam, allegedly perpetrated during the UPA government’s tenure. This case involves allegations of money laundering and irregularities in job appointments in the Indian Railway, based on registering lands in Bihar.

As the national elections draw nearer, Yadav predicts that communal issues like Hindu-Muslim relations will once again take center stage in the political discourse. While he refrained from elaborating on his party’s specific stance on the matter, he asserted that their position is already known.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

