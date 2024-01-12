en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Tehran’s Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
Tehran’s Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen

In the heart of Tehran, a wave of solidarity swept through the crowds after Friday prayers. A scene not uncommon in Iran, yet always poignant, was the public’s display of support for the Palestinian and Yemeni people. A correspondent from Press TV, determined to capture the essence of this widespread sentiment, engaged with several participants, gathering their insights and perspectives.

The Voice of The People

The protestors, their voices echoing through the city’s architecture, expressed their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian and Yemeni people. They stressed the importance of unity in the face of oppression and conflict. Their chants, directed against the United States, Britain, and Israel, resonated with the struggle of those far away, yet close to their hearts.

A Platform for Expression

The engagement of the Press TV correspondent with the protestors served a crucial purpose. It granted them a stage to voice their concerns, their disappointments, and their hopes. Their call for action from the international community reverberated through the airwaves, reaching far beyond the city’s boundaries.

The Larger Picture

The demonstration is a reflection of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. It also highlights Iran’s condemnation of US and British strikes on Yemen, perceived as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. This public protest underscores Iran’s support for the Huthi rebels in Yemen, a detail that adds another layer of complexity to the region’s geopolitical landscape.

In conclusion, these displays of support for Palestine and Yemen are an integral part of Iran’s social and political fabric. It is a testament to the Iranian people’s strong feelings towards the plight of Palestinians and Yemenis. More than a protest, it is a symbol of their resolve to stand together against oppression.

0
Iran Politics
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Iran

See more
1 hour ago
Iran's Martyrdom Anniversary: A Testament to Nuclear Resolve
In the heart of Tehran, a solemn gathering marked a significant date in Iran’s calendar – the martyrdom anniversary of its nuclear scientists. This annual event is not merely a commemoration but a testament to the nation’s unyielding resolve and pride in its scientific advancements, specifically within its contentious nuclear program. Remembering the Martyred Iranian
Iran's Martyrdom Anniversary: A Testament to Nuclear Resolve
Danish Court Upholds Sentences of Iranian Separatists
3 hours ago
Danish Court Upholds Sentences of Iranian Separatists
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
4 hours ago
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
India's External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
1 hour ago
India's External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
India's External Affairs Minister Set for Crucial Diplomatic Visit to Iran Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours ago
India's External Affairs Minister Set for Crucial Diplomatic Visit to Iran Amidst Regional Tensions
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
3 hours ago
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
14 seconds
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
44 seconds
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
1 min
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
2 mins
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
3 mins
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
3 mins
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
Health Experts Warn of 'Silent Killer': The Danger of Hookah and E-cigarettes
3 mins
Health Experts Warn of 'Silent Killer': The Danger of Hookah and E-cigarettes
Uncovering the Stress-Metabolic Syndrome Link: A Study by The Ohio State University
4 mins
Uncovering the Stress-Metabolic Syndrome Link: A Study by The Ohio State University
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
4 mins
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app