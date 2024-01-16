Tehran Art Bureau Reviews Controversial Book on Israel's Assassination History

In an unusual turn of events, Tehran's Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is preparing an in-depth review of 'Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel's Targeted Assassinations', a book penned by Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman. This review, scheduled for Wednesday, is expected to offer a unique perspective on Israel's history of state-sanctioned killings, as detailed in the book.

Unraveling the Nexus

Two eminent figures, Huda Maqled from southern Lebanon and Iranian journalist Elham Abedini, will be the main speakers at the event. Their speeches are anticipated to cover a wide range of topics, including a tribute to the Lebanese resistance leader, Commander Abu Issa, and a discussion on the history of Israeli assassinations. Abedini will also share her personal encounters and insights from a recent visit to Lebanon.

Spotlight on Israel's Covert Operations

Bergman's book, published in 2018, is an exhaustive examination of Israel's clandestine operations focusing on targeted killings. These operations, often executed by Mossad and other Israeli security forces, have been a matter of global contention. Bergman's work, underpinned by extensive research, sheds light on this controversial practice. His claim—that Israel has conducted more targeted assassinations than any other Western country since World War II—has stirred international debate.

The Book: A Product of Rigorous Research

The book is a testament to Bergman's meticulous research, including around a thousand interviews with insiders and a thorough analysis of documents. It has been lauded for its investigative journalism and has sparked discussions on moral, legal, and human rights issues related to state-sanctioned killings. This event is set to further fuel these conversations, as it brings together voices from different regions, offering unique insights into this complex issue.