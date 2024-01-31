Tehama County Supervisors Push for Public Safety Tax Initiative

In a unanimous decision, the Tehama County Supervisors in Red Bluff, California, have resolved to form a committee with the objective of creating a public safety tax initiative. The committee, intended to include county supervisors, local police and fire department representatives, and residents, is a crucial step towards addressing the mounting financial strains plaguing the county.

The Half-Cent Tax Proposal

The proposed remedy is a half-cent specific sales tax, a measure that would necessitate approval from a significant two-thirds majority of county voters to become law. If successful, the tax could potentially generate over one million dollars annually. These funds would be channeled towards enhancing public safety in Tehama County, a pressing concern in the face of rising costs that the county is struggling to meet.

Past Attempts and Public Sentiment

A decade ago, a similar tax initiative was proposed but failed to secure the necessary approval. Surrounding regions have also grappled with comparable challenges. A notable example is the unsuccessful one-cent sales tax proposal in Shasta County back in 2020. Despite these setbacks, and a general reluctance among local constituents towards new taxes, county officials remain firm in their conviction that the tax is a much-needed lifesaver.

The Stakes

District 4 Supervisor Matt Hansen emphasized the stark choices facing the county. Without additional funds, the county will be forced to either boost revenue or drastically cut back on essential services, a choice that Hansen and his colleagues are keen to avoid. As such, the upcoming November ballot, where the tax proposal will be put to the vote, holds significant implications for the future of public safety in Tehama County.