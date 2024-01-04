en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Teetering Tasmanian Government: Animal Welfare and AFL Projects Stir Controversy

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Teetering Tasmanian Government: Animal Welfare and AFL Projects Stir Controversy

The future of Tasmania’s minority Liberal government teeters on a precipice after independent Member of Parliament (MP), John Tucker, threatened to withdraw his support over animal welfare issues in abattoirs. Formerly of the Liberal Party, Tucker and colleague Lara Alexander had seceded in May, vocalizing concerns about the government’s opaqueness in planning for a new Hobart stadium and in negotiating a contract for a local Australian Football League (AFL) team.

The Demand for Animal Welfare

Tucker’s present contention stems from his demand for the immediate enforcement of 24-hour surveillance in abattoirs, along with random audits—a motion the parliament green-lighted in December. However, the government’s sluggish response and the deadline for the task force report have come under Tucker’s scrutiny, who views such actions as a flagrant disregard for parliamentary decisions.

Controversial AFL Project

Additionally, Tucker has accused the government of precipitously advancing a $70 million AFL training center before parliament has reached a decision on the associated $715 million stadium project. The stadium and team acquisition have sparked controversy, with detractors suggesting that the colossal funding could be better directed towards essential services.

Political Landscape Implications

The potential withdrawal of Tucker’s support could be a catalyst for an early election, throwing the stability of the Liberal government into further uncertainty. This political predicament also underscores the growing influence of ‘teal’ independents in Australian politics—those who advocate for climate change action, political integrity, and accountability. The teal movement’s roots and the success of independent candidates in various elections, such as the 2018 Wentworth by-election and the 2022 federal election, have been pivotal in shaping the current political landscape. The alliance of teal independents with fundraising group Climate 200, further bolsters their political strength, outlining a significant shift in Australian politics.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
13 seconds ago
Tasmanian Government's Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support
Renegade Tasmanian MP John Tucker has issued a stern ultimatum to the Rockliff government, threatening to withdraw his support and destabilize the minority Liberal government. This political turmoil is rooted in Tucker’s dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to animal welfare in the region’s abattoirs and its strategy for the establishment of a new AFL team
Tasmanian Government's Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
6 mins ago
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
11 mins ago
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment
6 mins ago
Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment
Australian Property Market Shows Resilience and Appeal in Recent Transactions
6 mins ago
Australian Property Market Shows Resilience and Appeal in Recent Transactions
Near-Drowning at Port Coogee Marina: A Stark Reminder of Rising Drowning Incidents
6 mins ago
Near-Drowning at Port Coogee Marina: A Stark Reminder of Rising Drowning Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Tasmanian Government's Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support
13 seconds
Tasmanian Government's Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
26 seconds
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
33 seconds
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
36 seconds
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
53 seconds
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
1 min
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
1 min
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
1 min
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
1 min
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app