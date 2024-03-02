Teesta Setalvad Critiques Modi Government's Tactics Against Farmers, Calls for Constitutional Fidelity

At a national seminar in Mysore, civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad launched a critical attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, accusing it of employing confrontational tactics to suppress farmer movements and erode constitutional principles. Speaking at an event organized by the Union of Progressive Organisations to honor social activist P. Mallesh's 90th birth anniversary, Setalvad highlighted the government's prioritization of divisive ideologies and the use of force against dissent.

Constitutional Principles Under Threat

Setalvad expressed concerns over the current government's approach, emphasizing the gradual dismantling of the Constitution's foundational principles. She pointed out how farmers, considered the nation's backbone, are being treated as adversaries, with drones and barricades used to hinder their protests. The activist accused the government of focusing more on erecting statues than on essential investments in education and scientific advancement.

Suppressing Dissent and Promoting Division

Further, Setalvad accused the government of suppressing dissent and inciting violence against marginalized communities, with specific reference to unrest in Manipur. She criticized the silence of the Parliament on these critical issues and the curtailment of movements challenging government authority. Additionally, she highlighted the government's alleged attempt to replace the Constitution's values with the caste system of Manusmriti, as indicated by its support for ideologies propagated by the RSS.

Voice of the Opposition

Supporting Setalvad's views, senior advocate and socialist Prof. K. Ravivarma Kumar accused the Modi government of destabilizing India's democratic institutions and suppressing opposition voices. The seminar also saw participation from notable figures such as former Rangayana director C. Basavalingaiah and social activist Anshul Avijit, emphasizing the widespread concern over the government's current trajectory.

The seminar's discussions underscore the growing apprehension among activists and intellectuals regarding the erosion of democratic values and the suppression of civil liberties under the current administration. With these voices calling for a return to constitutional fidelity, the event marks a critical reflection on the state of India's democracy and the need for vigilant protection of its foundational principles.