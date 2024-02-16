Tees Valley's New Dawn: Chris McEwan's Bold Vision for a Transformed Region

In a spirited rally at the heart of Middlesbrough, flanked by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Chris McEwan, the Labour candidate for Tees Valley Mayor, unveiled his ambitious blueprint for a transformed Tees Valley. On a crisp morning that seemed to herald a new chapter for the region, McEwan, leveraging his background as a former NHS senior administrator, pledged to usher in an era of inclusivity, transparency, and revitalized public services. With a confident promise to be a mayor for all, not just the elite, McEwan's campaign kickoff on February 16, 2024, set the stage for what could be a pivotal moment in Tees Valley's history.

A Vision for Public Services and Accountability

Central to McEwan's announcement was his commitment to revolutionize public transport in a manner reminiscent of Mayor Andy Burnham's efforts in Greater Manchester. "It's time to take back control of our buses," McEwan asserted, outlining a plan that includes a £2 fare cap on buses and trains, alongside free transport for those under 18. This move not only promises to make travel more affordable for the average citizen but also aims to foster a more connected Tees Valley.

Moreover, McEwan's agenda takes aim at regional development projects like Teesworks and the freeport. By promising to "open up the books," he signals a clear intention towards greater transparency and accountability, addressing concerns over the management and future prospects of these critical initiatives.

Reviving Teesside Airport and Ensuring Safety

Another cornerstone of McEwan's campaign is the regeneration of Teesside Airport. Recognizing its potential as a regional hub and economic catalyst, McEwan's support could be the lifeline the airport needs to reclaim its status as a key player in the North's infrastructure.

Addressing community safety, McEwan has also pledged significant investment in CCTV, aiming to enhance security across Tees Valley. This commitment not only underscores his approach to holistic regional development but also aligns with public concerns over safety and crime prevention.

Five Key Pledges to Transform Tees Valley

At the heart of McEwan's campaign are five key pledges: free car parking to alleviate the financial burden on families; a £2 fare cap on public transport to make commuting more accessible; free transport for individuals under 18 to support youth mobility; substantial investment in CCTV to bolster security; and, above all, a promise to be a trustworthy mayor committed to the well-being and prosperity of Tees Valley.

These pledges not only showcase McEwan's comprehensive approach to addressing immediate societal needs but also reflect his long-term vision for a Tees Valley that thrives on equality, safety, and opportunity.

As Chris McEwan stands before the residents of Tees Valley, his message is clear: a vote for him is a vote for a future where public services are revitalized, regional development is pursued with transparency and accountability, and every citizen, regardless of age or status, can benefit from the prosperity of their region. With his campaign now in full swing, the people of Tees Valley are faced with a choice that could very well redefine the trajectory of their community.