Ted James Challenges Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Race: A New Chapter Begins

Former State Representative Ted James has officially thrown his hat into the ring for Baton Rouge Mayor-President, setting the stage for a pivotal election this fall against the current mayor, Sharon Weston-Broome. Announcing his candidacy with the slogan "TrusTED," James aims to leverage his extensive political background and dedication to community service to win over voters in Louisiana's capital city.

A New Chapter for Baton Rouge

James's campaign kick-off was held at the McKinley High School Alumni Center, where a diverse crowd of residents, supporters, and media gathered to hear his vision for the city's future. His decision to run, fueled by a desire to "give back" to Baton Rouge, marks a significant shift from his previous role as a regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. During his tenure, James made significant strides in supporting minority and women-owned businesses, achievements he plans to build on as mayor.

Political Background and Community Support

With a decade of service in the Louisiana House of Representatives, including roles as chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee, James brings a wealth of experience to the mayoral race. His political acumen and commitment to social justice have earned him widespread respect, positioning him as a formidable challenger to Mayor Broome. As Baton Rouge's first female mayor seeks her third and final term, the upcoming election promises to be a closely watched battle between two prominent Democrats with deep roots in the community.

The Race Heats Up

While James and Broome are currently the most high-profile candidates, the race may see more contenders enter the fray. Republican David Tatman, known for his six-year tenure as president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, has hinted at a possible run, though he has yet to make a formal announcement. As the election approaches, Baton Rouge residents are keenly aware of the critical issues at stake, from economic development and crime reduction to education and infrastructure improvements.

As Ted James embarks on this new chapter in his political career, his campaign slogan "TrusTED" resonates with a promise of dedicated service and transformative leadership for Baton Rouge. With the election drawing near, the city stands at a crossroads, ready to choose the path that will shape its future in the years to come.