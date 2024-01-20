Ted Cruz's Cancun Joke Amidst Texas Freeze Warning Draws Backlash

As icy weather conditions loom over Texas, residents have been advised to brace themselves for the impending freeze expected to stretch from Monday into Tuesday evening. Amidst these severe weather warnings, Texas Senator Ted Cruz has once again found himself in the eye of the storm. His recent tweet, which invited Texans to join him in Cancun, has drawn heavy criticism. This remark, seeped in irony, harks back to a similar incident from February 2021, when Cruz faced backlash for traveling to Cancun, Mexico, during a major winter storm that left Texas in a state of crisis.

A Flashback to February 2021

The 2021 winter storm was a catastrophe for Texas, leaving over 4.5 million homes and businesses without power and causing the deaths of as many as 246 people. Despite the escalating crisis, Cruz, a prominent figure expected to lead in such times, was spotted departing for a warmer climate in Cancun. The move was met with widespread outrage, forcing Cruz to cut his trip short and admit his actions were a mistake.

Despite the backlash, Cruz seems to have taken a lighthearted approach to the incident, making several jokes about it in the months that followed. However, these attempts at humor have largely been met with disapproval, especially from critics and political opponents. The latest tweet, which hit the digital sphere as Texans prepared for another round of icy weather, was no different.