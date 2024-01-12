en English
Obituary

Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication

Ted Blunt, a towering figure in the political landscape of Wilmington, Delaware, and former president of the city council, has passed on at the age of 80. A stalwart of public service and community dedication, Blunt’s political career spanned an impressive 24 years on the council, leaving an indelible mark on the local community.

Legacy of Public Service

Blunt’s legacy is cemented in his remarkable achievements, including the establishment of scholarships for city students, the extension of community center hours, and the securing of funds to support at-risk students. But beyond his political pursuits, Blunt was celebrated as a doting family man with a ‘larger than life’ presence.

Family Achievements

His daughter, Lisa Blunt Rochester, made history as the first woman and the first African American to represent Delaware in the U.S. House. Blunt stood by her side during her historic election night in 2016, an emblem of his unwavering support. His other daughters, Marla Blunt Carter and Thea Blunt Fowler, have also achieved success. Marla worked closely with President Joe Biden during his Senate years, and Thea has excelled as an engineer.

Early Life and Sports Career

Before he ventured into politics, Blunt had a successful basketball career. He was a star athlete at Winston-Salem State University and even had the opportunity to try out for the 1964 U.S. Olympic team. His early accomplishments in sports and his later dedication to public service earned him recognition from President Joe Biden, who shared a longstanding connection with the Blunt family.

In honoring Blunt’s life and legacy, leaders throughout Delaware, including Biden and U.S. Senator Chris Coons, expressed their condolences and remembered him as a man who seamlessly balanced political commitment with family values. Ted Blunt’s life serves as a testament to the power of dedication, public service, and familial love, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

