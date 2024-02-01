Tech Giants and PISE-P Unite to Boost Development in South-East Nigeria

In a notable stride towards combating security challenges and spurring development in Nigeria's South-East region, the Peace in South-East Project (PISE-P), spearheaded by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has announced its collaboration with Neuo Mobile Communication and Technology Limited and tech giants Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. This groundbreaking initiative espouses a non-violent approach to security issues and has set its sights on harnessing technology to generate employment for the region's youth.

During a crucial meeting with a delegation from the tech firms, Deputy Speaker Kalu passionately endorsed the partnership. He recognized the transformative potential of technology in today's digital age and emphasized the manifold benefits this alliance would bring to the region's inhabitants and creative individuals. Kalu also underscored the importance of the tech group's compliance with government regulatory agencies, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Commitment to Innovative Solutions

Deputy Speaker Kalu showcased a strong commitment to supporting novel solutions tailored to local problems and underscored the pivotal role that technology can play in realizing these ambitions. Joseph Asuquo, the Executive Director of NEUO, introduced the company's innovative technology products, which notably include electronic participation systems designed for legislative proceedings. Asuquo sought and received Kalu's endorsement for a tech summit aimed at educating and providing a wealth of employment opportunities for the South-East youth.

This partnership is poised to bring about a significant shift in the region's development narrative. By harnessing the power of technology and fostering a culture of non-violence, it can serve as a beacon for other regions grappling with similar challenges. More importantly, it offers immense potential to empower the youth, providing them with the tools and opportunities to shape their future and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.