en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

‘Tech for Palestine’: New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
‘Tech for Palestine’: New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a significant development, a coalition named ‘Tech for Palestine’ has been formed amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This coalition, comprising over 40 tech professionals such as founders, investors, and engineers, aims to advocate for a permanent ceasefire and support the Palestinian cause. Included in this initiative are several projects designed to manifest solidarity with Palestine and encourage an end to the conflict.

‘Tech for Palestine’: A Turning Point in Tech Industry

Reportedly, Paul Biggar, the founder of CircleCI, is the driving force behind the ‘Tech for Palestine’ coalition. This is one of the first initiatives from the tech industry to publicly support Palestine, illustrating a pivotal shift in the industry’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Some individuals within the industry have faced job loss due to their advocacy for Palestine, underscoring the divisive nature of this issue within the tech sphere.

(Read Also: PM Anthony Albanese Commends Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Stand Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict)

Projects Underway: From Badges to Boycotts

The coalition is working on multiple projects, including the ‘Palestine Badge,’ ‘Palestine Banner,’ ‘Anti-Palestine VC Funds,’ and ‘Israeli Tech Alternatives’ Project. The ‘Palestine Badge’ and ‘Palestine Banner’ allow individuals and organizations to display personalized badges and banners on their websites as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Furthermore, the coalition advocates for boycotting venture capitalists who support the alleged Palestinian genocide and offers a list of alternative venture capitalists.

(Read Also: Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt JFK Airport, Sparking Concern Among City Officials)

Other Tech Efforts: ‘No Tech For Apartheid’ Campaign

Another tech-driven initiative, the ‘No Tech For Apartheid’ campaign, is calling for the discontinuation of ‘Project Nimbus.’ This project, a collaboration between Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and the Israeli military and government, is criticized for facilitating the surveillance and displacement of Palestinians.

The emergence of the ‘Tech for Palestine’ coalition and other tech-supported initiatives represents a significant shift in the tech industry’s involvement in political and humanitarian issues. As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, this development highlights the potential for the tech industry to play a critical role in advocating for peace and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Read More

0
Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates

By Salman Khan

Deathbed Confession of Convicted Killer Reveals Shocking Truths

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Coventry Police Welcomes New Comfort Dog, K-9 Jovie

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Man Arrested for Breaking into Colorado Supreme Court with Handgun, Setting Fire in Stairwell

By Nitish Verma

Epstein Client List Release Delayed Amidst Civil Lawsuit Developments ...
@Courts & Law · 4 mins
Epstein Client List Release Delayed Amidst Civil Lawsuit Developments ...
heart comment 0
Montgomery City Council Tackles Gun Violence and Economic Growth in 2024 Kickoff

By Hadeel Hashem

Montgomery City Council Tackles Gun Violence and Economic Growth in 2024 Kickoff
Kasur Police Force Recognized for Successful Operation and Commitment to Public Safety

By Rizwan Shah

Kasur Police Force Recognized for Successful Operation and Commitment to Public Safety
Hong Kong Property Owner Fined Over $120K for Non-Compliance with Building Removal Order

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Property Owner Fined Over $120K for Non-Compliance with Building Removal Order
Indian Supreme Court Stays Government Orders on Environmental Clearances

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Supreme Court Stays Government Orders on Environmental Clearances
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
9 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
54 seconds
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
55 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
2 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
2 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
2 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app