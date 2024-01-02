Team Unity Dominica’s New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024

Team Unity Dominica (TUD) has ushered in the year 2024 with a captivating New Year’s address, casting a hopeful vision of unity, progress, and joy for the Dominican people. Setting the tone for the year, TUD has declared an agenda centered around fostering healthy family relations and nurturing thriving communities, promising to chart a dynamic path for the country’s future.

Embracing Newness, Steering Progress

Amid the dynamism of a new era, TUD underscores the importance of embracing the ‘newness’ as a catalyst for political progress in Dominica. The party’s message serves as a reminder that every challenge, including past feelings of hopelessness and division among citizens, can be transformed into an opportunity for growth. It invites Dominicans to support leadership that unifies, stimulates honest efforts, and respects individual sovereignty.

Reclaiming the Spirit of Love and Care

Reflecting on the path ahead, TUD is committed to reclaiming the nation’s spirit of love, care, and shared happiness. The party aims to do more for the people, adapting to new governing approaches that align with public demand. The commitment to enhancing community initiatives is underscored, with TUD poised to serve as a beacon of unity and hope in the new political landscape.

A Prayer for Unity and Blessing

The New Year’s message concludes with TUD’s official prayer, seeking divine guidance and blessings for the nation and its people. This invocation reflects the party’s deep-seated belief in the power of prayer and its role in national unity and progress. Recognizing the importance of collaborative governance, General Secretary Alex Bruno advocates for inter-party cooperation, reinforcing the call for unity and collective progress in Dominica.