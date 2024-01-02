en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Dominica

Team Unity Dominica’s New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Team Unity Dominica’s New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024

Team Unity Dominica (TUD) has ushered in the year 2024 with a captivating New Year’s address, casting a hopeful vision of unity, progress, and joy for the Dominican people. Setting the tone for the year, TUD has declared an agenda centered around fostering healthy family relations and nurturing thriving communities, promising to chart a dynamic path for the country’s future.

Embracing Newness, Steering Progress

Amid the dynamism of a new era, TUD underscores the importance of embracing the ‘newness’ as a catalyst for political progress in Dominica. The party’s message serves as a reminder that every challenge, including past feelings of hopelessness and division among citizens, can be transformed into an opportunity for growth. It invites Dominicans to support leadership that unifies, stimulates honest efforts, and respects individual sovereignty.

Reclaiming the Spirit of Love and Care

Reflecting on the path ahead, TUD is committed to reclaiming the nation’s spirit of love, care, and shared happiness. The party aims to do more for the people, adapting to new governing approaches that align with public demand. The commitment to enhancing community initiatives is underscored, with TUD poised to serve as a beacon of unity and hope in the new political landscape.

A Prayer for Unity and Blessing

The New Year’s message concludes with TUD’s official prayer, seeking divine guidance and blessings for the nation and its people. This invocation reflects the party’s deep-seated belief in the power of prayer and its role in national unity and progress. Recognizing the importance of collaborative governance, General Secretary Alex Bruno advocates for inter-party cooperation, reinforcing the call for unity and collective progress in Dominica.

0
Dominica Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dominica Engulfed in a Series of Unfortunate Events: Investigations Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dominica Revels in Cultural Celebration with Schools' Arts Festival and Festival Dwivés

By BNN Correspondents

Dominica Police Investigating Series of Tragic Incidents Amidst Public Discourse and Media Criticism

By Shivani Chauhan

4.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Dominica and Martinique on New Year's Eve

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 1 day
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Dominica Police Investigate Homicide, Accident, and Hit-and-Run Amidst Criticism Towards Local News Outlet

By BNN Correspondents

Dominica Police Investigate Homicide, Accident, and Hit-and-Run Amidst Criticism Towards Local News Outlet
Dominica Police Investigate Tragic String of Incidents

By Muhammad Jawad

Dominica Police Investigate Tragic String of Incidents
Somerset Sports Club: A Beacon of Community Spirit and Development

By Salman Khan

Somerset Sports Club: A Beacon of Community Spirit and Development
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
23 seconds
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
30 seconds
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs
45 seconds
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs
Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced
2 mins
Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis
2 mins
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
4 mins
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
4 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
4 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
6 mins
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
54 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
57 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app