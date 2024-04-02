TDSB Faces Cuts: Students, Teachers Rally to Save Adult Learning Programs Amid Budget Deficit

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is on the brink of making significant budget cuts, potentially affecting its adult learning programs, including the popular Learn4Life. Azadeh Zereshkian and Ehsan Foroughi, a North York couple who found ballroom dancing classes through the program an integral part of their life, were shocked to learn about the potential cuts amidst a looming $27.6 million budget deficit for 2024-2025. Ehsan Foroughi has initiated an online petition to raise awareness, fearing the loss of a program that has become a cornerstone for hundreds of teachers and thousands of students.

Community Response and Advocacy

During a public meeting on March 26, the TDSB heard from numerous delegations praising the benefits of the continuing education programs, highlighting their affordability and the sense of community they provide. Students and teachers alike shared personal stories, emphasizing the impact of these classes on combating loneliness, especially among seniors, and fostering connections within the Toronto community. Following the meeting, Zereshkian and Foroughi, along with others, committed to forming an advocacy group to explore sustainable solutions for preserving these programs.

Funding and Financial Challenges

TDSB Chair Rachel Chernos Lin has appealed to the provincial government for additional funding to address the budget shortfall. Despite a $128 million increase in funding from the province over the past five years, the TDSB has struggled with deficits, prompting a call for the board to balance its budget. The Ministry of Education emphasizes the need for the TDSB to focus on fundamental classroom education and fiscal responsibility, mirroring expectations set for other school boards across the province.

Looking Ahead

As the April 4 decision day approaches, the TDSB community remains hopeful for a favorable outcome that not only preserves but potentially expands the adult learning and seniors' programs. The advocacy efforts by Zereshkian, Foroughi, and others highlight a collective determination to safeguard a vital resource that enriches the lives of Toronto's adults and seniors. The ongoing dialogue between the TDSB, its stakeholders, and the provincial government

