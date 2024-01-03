en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

TDP’s Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
TDP’s Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation

In an ambitious move, Paritala Sriram, the TDP Dharmavaram constituency in-charge, has declared the initiation of a unique manifesto, dedicated solely to Dharmavaram town.

This initiative, inspired by the vision of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, seeks to address local issues through grassroots participation and direct engagement with the populace.

Commencing with a Cultural Touchstone

Launching this endeavor is a five-day padayatra, a march through the town designed to connect with the public and gather firsthand insights.

The journey began on a spiritual note, with a prayer ceremony conducted at a local Shiva temple in Shivanagar, marking the symbolic commencement of this activist journey.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament

By Salman Khan

Gretex Share Broking Starts IPO Process with SEBI Filing

By Dil Bar Irshad

Major Drug Bust in Assam's Cachar District: A Significant Blow to Narcotic Trade

By Rafia Tasleem

Majority of India's Smart Device Users Prioritize Chipset Capabilities: Counterpoint Research

By Rafia Tasleem

ONGC Secures Major Win in India's Latest Oil and Gas Bid Round ...
@Business · 2 mins
ONGC Secures Major Win in India's Latest Oil and Gas Bid Round ...
heart comment 0
Assam Road Tragedy, Japan’s Earthquake Aftermath, and South Korea’s E-Commerce Surge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam Road Tragedy, Japan's Earthquake Aftermath, and South Korea's E-Commerce Surge
Divi Vadthya Enthralls Fans with Workout Photos; Set to Star in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’

By Rafia Tasleem

Divi Vadthya Enthralls Fans with Workout Photos; Set to Star in 'Pushpa: The Rule'
UPSC to Conduct Exams for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy

By Rafia Tasleem

UPSC to Conduct Exams for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy
New MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospital Opens in Tamil Nadu

By Rafia Tasleem

New MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospital Opens in Tamil Nadu
Latest Headlines
World News
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
43 seconds
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist
56 seconds
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
58 seconds
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
1 min
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
1 min
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda
1 min
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda
Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback
1 min
Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory
2 mins
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
2 mins
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
34 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
34 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app