TDP’s Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation

In an ambitious move, Paritala Sriram, the TDP Dharmavaram constituency in-charge, has declared the initiation of a unique manifesto, dedicated solely to Dharmavaram town.

This initiative, inspired by the vision of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, seeks to address local issues through grassroots participation and direct engagement with the populace.

Commencing with a Cultural Touchstone

Launching this endeavor is a five-day padayatra, a march through the town designed to connect with the public and gather firsthand insights.

The journey began on a spiritual note, with a prayer ceremony conducted at a local Shiva temple in Shivanagar, marking the symbolic commencement of this activist journey.