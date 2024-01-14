TDP’s Ganta Srinivasa Rao Likens YSRCP to ‘Sinking Ship’ Amid Sankranti Celebrations

In a fiery Sankranti celebration at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Visakhapatnam, former TDP minister and north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao launched a scathing critique of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). In a metaphor tinged with foreboding, he likened the party to a ‘sinking ship’, suggesting a bleak future for its members.

Wave of Defection

Ganta indicated a potential exodus from the YSRCP, as leaders scramble towards alternative parties in an attempt to secure their political futures. The driving force behind this shift, as per Ganta’s assertions, is a mounting dissatisfaction amongst ruling party members, including MPs and MLAs, with the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Their discontent stems from the perceived inaccessibility of the Chief Minister, with Ganta citing the example of Kurnool MP S Sanjeev Kumar who was able to meet Reddy only twice in a span of four and a half years. Further compounding the YSRCP’s troubles, cricketer Ambati Rayudu, despite his star power, left the party without making any significant political impact.

Impending Electoral Upheaval?

In a prediction that could potentially send shockwaves through the YSRCP, Ganta anticipates that up to 50% of the party’s MPs and MLAs might defect in the near future. This internal turmoil in the YSRCP, alongside the results of recent surveys, suggest a dismal electoral future for the party. These surveys indicate that the YSRCP may be headed towards a complete wipeout in the undivided Visakhapatnam district in the upcoming elections.

A Symbolic Act of Defiance

Adding to the dramatic proceedings of the day, TDP leaders, including Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao and TDP district general secretary Pasarla Prasad, marked the festival by burning copies of government orders issued by the YSRCP. This act, carried out in the traditional Bhogi bonfire, symbolized the discarding of the YSRCP’s policies, seen as unnecessary by the TDP.