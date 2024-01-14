en English
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
N. Chandrababu Naidu, the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, complied with a directive from the Andhra Pradesh High Court by submitting surety to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials in Guntur city on Saturday. This submission is related to a liquor license case where Naidu has received anticipatory bail.

Anticipatory Bails and Submission of Surety

Chandrababu Naidu has been facing multiple cases filed by the AP CID and was even detained for over 50 days in connection to a skill scam case. However, he was granted anticipatory bail in all these cases by the AP High Court. The court instructed Naidu to submit surety to the CID chief, pertaining to the investigation of all these cases, within a week. Naidu’s submission of surety to CID officials at the AP CID regional office in Guntur city is in alignment with this directive.

Tension and Criticism

The process was marked by tension when initially, Naidu’s advocates and supporters were not permitted to enter the CID regional office to provide surety, although they were later allowed. This incident stirred criticism from TDP leaders towards the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, arguing that the government should have consolidated the process at a single location instead of making Naidu visit three different CID offices for three separate cases.

Support for Naidu

During these events, Naidu was accompanied by notable TDP figures such as former minister Kollu Ravindra and former MP and current MLA Gadde Rammohan. Supporters of TDP gathered in significant numbers on the streets leading to the CID office near the Guntur Medical College, prompting police to set up barricades and close roads as a precautionary measure.

In the midst of these legal challenges, Chandrababu Naidu has submitted a ₹1 lakh bond and sureties to secure anticipatory bails in the Inner Ring Road, Sand, and Liquor scams, ensuring his availability for any further questioning by the authorities. With this, Naidu is expected to gain some relief and fully focus on the upcoming elections.

 

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

