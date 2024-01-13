TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Vijayawada, under the aegis of its general secretary and Politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, has moved against the ruling party’s alleged misuse of public office for personal promotion. This action comes amid concerns of a looming election notification that would trigger the immediate implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Questioning the Ethicality of Political Self-promotion

In a recent development, the TDP has called on the Chief Secretary, KS Jawahar Reddy, to halt the distribution of caste certificates that bear the image of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Varla Ramaiah, in his letter to the Chief Secretary, underscored the party’s commitment to ensuring free and fair elections by leveling the playing field for all political entities. He lambasted the inclusion of the Chief Minister’s image on official documents as an act of political self-aggrandizement and a blatant propagation of a personality cult.

The Model Code of Conduct and its Implications

Varla’s concerns arise from the probable impending effect of the Model Code of Conduct, a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to regulate the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections. This code mandates that the party in power refrain from using its official capacity for campaign purposes, thereby preventing any undue advantage over other contesting parties.

Using Public Funds for Personal Promotion

At the heart of the matter is the question of the ethical use of public funds. The TDP general secretary condemned this practice, terming it unethical and potentially illegal, especially considering the imminent potential for election notifications. He urged an immediate cessation to the practice of using the Chief Minister’s photo on official documents such as caste certificates and passbooks to uphold ethical and legal election practices.