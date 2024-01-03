Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala’s N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life

In a stirring recollection that underscores the potent intersection of music, politics, and philanthropy, renowned Fuji musician Taye Currency narrates how the late former Governor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao-Akala, came to his financial aid with a whopping N99 million for a governorship campaign in 2011. This revelation was made during Currency’s performance at the annual Oshodi Day event on December 27, 2023.

Alao-Akala: The ‘ATM’ Governor

Christopher Alao-Akala was not just a political figure but a philanthropist of note. His generosity extended to such a degree that he earned the nickname ‘ATM’ among his people. His tenure as governor witnessed financial policies that directly enriched the lives of his constituents, setting him apart as a leader who prioritized the financial well-being of his people.

Taye Currency’s Financial Struggles and Alao-Akala’s Intervention

Amidst the fervor of the 2011 governorship campaign, Currency found himself embroiled in a financial struggle. The show promoter responsible for his campaign performances had delayed his payments. In an act of courageous confrontation, Currency brought up this issue with Alao-Akala, who responded with prompt action and empathy. The Governor directed his First Lady to ensure Taye Currency was compensated without delay, allocating a sum of N99 million for his campaign across 33 Local Government Areas. This financial windfall propelled Currency’s career, enabling him to retain N60 million after settling his outstanding dues.

The Aftermath: Success and Political Appointments

Alao-Akala’s financial intervention not only bolstered Currency’s campaign but also paved the way for further political involvement. Currency was later appointed Culture Ambassador during the first term of Governor Seyi Makinde, a testament to his significant cultural influence. His son, Yusuf Adebisi, also secured a seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly. In recognition of his multifaceted contributions, Taye Currency was honored with the title ‘Baba Honourable.’