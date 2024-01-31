Taxpayers' Union Slams Selwyn District Council for Proposed Rate Hike

In an unexpected turn of events, the Selwyn District Council in New Zealand has proposed a significant rate increase, eliciting strong criticism from the Taxpayers' Union. The proposal, if implemented, would result in a 16% hike in the first year, culminating in a total increase of 45.89% over three years. This move comes as a shock to the ratepayers of Selwyn, particularly following the council's achievement of keeping the previous year's rate increase below inflation.

Unfair Burden on Ratepayers

The Taxpayers' Union's Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, has been vocal in his criticism, arguing that the council has failed to display financial prudence. Molloy contends that the proposed rate hikes place an unfair financial burden on Selwyn's residents.

Call for Cost-Cutting Measures

Molloy suggests that the Selwyn District Council should instead focus on cost-cutting measures. He urges the council to reduce bureaucratic expenses, abandon non-essential projects, and consider selling assets that are under-used or not needed. According to Molloy, these actions would be more in line with the financial management practices of local households, who are tightening their belts to cope with rising costs.

Unacceptable Demand on Ratepayers

The Taxpayers' Union views the proposed rate hikes as an unacceptable demand on ratepayers. The Union believes that the Selwyn District Council should manage its finances similarly to its residents and calls for a reconsideration of the proposed rate increases.