Taxpayers' Union Criticizes Government's Proposed 7.5% Spending Reduction

The Taxpayers' Union of New Zealand has raised concerns over the government's proposed 7.5% reduction in departmental spending. The Union argues that this figure is inadequate, considering the dramatic 67% increase in government spending since 2017.

According to the Union's Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, the size and cost of government departments have swelled significantly over the past six years. The proposed cuts, he argues, are a mere drop in the ocean and do not adequately address the issue of declining public service quality despite the substantial increase in spending.

Call for Deeper Cuts

Molloy asserts that a more rigorous evaluation of every government job and function is necessary to identify potential areas for cost savings. He urges the government to exercise more responsible fiscal management, particularly in light of the economic challenges faced by New Zealanders due to high inflation and interest rates.

The Taxpayers' Union points out that even with the proposed spending reductions, government expenditure would remain higher than during previous budget periods, which would seem stringent in comparison. This discrepancy emphasizes the Union's argument that the proposed cuts are insufficient to offset the surge in government spending over recent years.