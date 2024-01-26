Taxpayers Bear the Weight of Bute House Restoration: A Breakdown of Costs

The recent restoration of Bute House, the official residence of Scotland's First Minister, which included roof and stonework repairs, window replacement, and internal fire safety, has sparked controversy due to the burden on taxpayers. Last year, the refurbishment of this Georgian building in Edinburgh's West End amounted to 856,307.59, with an additional expense of 29,546.67 for temporary accommodation provided to the First Minister and his family during the renovation period.

Unpacking the Costs

The maintenance costs break down to approximately 200,000 for internal fire safety measures and nearly 600,000 for roof and stonework. Additionally, around 30,000 was spent on the protection and management of artwork and other significant objects housed in Bute House, a property owned by the National Trust for Scotland but whose upkeep falls under the responsibility of the Scottish Government, as per the lease agreement.

Timing and Criticisms

The timing of the renovations coincided with Humza Yousaf's swearing-in as First Minister, following his election in the SNP leadership contest. However, it is important to note that the repairs had been planned prior to this event. Despite these facts, the costs have been framed by some as personal to Yousaf, attracting criticisms, notably from the Scottish Tories.

The Role of Bute House

It's crucial to remember that Bute House is not just a residence for the First Minister and his family; it also functions as an office and an event space for international diplomacy. Consequently, its maintenance and preservation hold significant value for Scotland as a whole. The Scottish Government emphasized that their actions are in line with advice from Historic Environment Scotland and National Galleries of Scotland and are part of their commitment to preserving the nation's heritage.