Tax Revolution: Double-Cab Pickups Reclassified as Cars, Higher Taxes for Users From July 2024

In a landmark tax ruling, the classification of double-cab pickups has shifted from vans to cars, spelling significant financial implications for users. Effective from July 2024, owners are now being asked to consider capital allowances, reclaiming VAT, and Benefit-In-Kind (BIK) tax charges based on CO2 emissions and list price. The decision has been particularly impactful for the farming community, prompting a reassessment of tax strategies and a potential shift towards electric vehicles for tax benefits.

HMRC Announces Taxation Change

The tax firm Moore Thompson advises that users establish clear vehicle usage agreements during the transition period for vehicles procured before 2024. It was on 12th February 2024 that HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced the taxation change. The move reclassifies double-cab pickups as company cars instead of vans for tax purposes, leading to a significant increase in company car tax rates based on their carbon dioxide emissions. This could potentially render these vehicles uneconomical for businesses to operate.

Implications for Double Cab Pick-Up Trucks

Further, from 1 July 2024, HMRC has reclassified double-cab pick-up trucks with payloads over 1,000kg as cars for company car tax purposes. This reclassification results in tax increases for drivers. Trucks previously classified as commercial vehicles will now be subject to BIK tax based on CO2 emissions. However, drivers of existing vehicles will be grandfathered into the old system until April 2028, while taxes for new purchases or leases after July 1 will be levied as cars. VAT-registered purchasers can still reclaim VAT, and companies may write off the full purchase cost against tax.

Potential Detrimental Tax Outcomes Prevented

However, after considering feedback from farmers and the motoring industry about the potential negative impacts on businesses, HMRC announced the withdrawal of this guidance, thereby maintaining the historical tax treatment of Double Cab Pick Ups (DCPUs) as goods vehicles. The government aims to legislate this position in the next Finance Bill. Consultations on the draft legislation are planned to ensure it aligns with the goal of supporting businesses and avoiding unintended detrimental tax outcomes, particularly for farmers and van drivers. Nigel Huddleston, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, emphasized the change would prevent tax outcomes that could harm the economy, highlighting the government's commitment to the welfare of the farming and motoring sectors.

In conclusion, this landmark tax ruling marks the beginning of a new era in vehicle taxation. The shift to treat DCPUs as cars rather than goods vehicles has significant implications for vehicle owners, particularly those in the farming community. However, the government's commitment to supporting businesses and preventing detrimental tax outcomes may offer some reassurance in the face of these changes. The actions taken in the coming months will determine the long-term impact of this tax revolution.