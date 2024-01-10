Tax-Related Identity Theft Victims Face 'Unconscionable Delays': National Taxpayer Advocate Report

The National Taxpayer Advocate's annual report to Congress has spotlighted an alarming problem: victims of tax-related identity theft are experiencing 'unconscionable delays' with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The report reveals that victims are waiting an average of nearly 19 months for processing their returns and issuing refunds, vastly exceeding the IRS's 120-day resolution objective.

Advertisment

Disconcerting Increase in Pending Cases

The Identity Theft Victim Assistance program disclosed that it received 294,138 individual case receipts during fiscal 2023, a substantial surge from 92,631 in 2019. This uptick in cases compounds the problem of prolonged resolution times.

Resource Redeployment: A Contributing Factor

Advertisment

The report attributes these unreasonable delays to the reallocation of IRS resources, which included the reassignment of 572 workers to telephone service. While this move was aimed at improving customer service, it has inadvertently resulted in the elongation of resolution times for identity theft victims.

Financial Hardship and the Earned Income Tax Credit

The delays in resolving tax-related identity theft cases can cause severe financial hardship, especially for lower-income earners claiming the earned income tax credit. These taxpayers, who rely on their tax refunds to meet their living expenses, face the brunt of these delays.

Advertisment

IRS's Response: A Step Towards Improvement

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has acknowledged these issues. He emphasized the importance of Inflation Reduction Act funding for bringing about transformative changes to the IRS. The IRS has received additional funding aimed at enhancing taxpayer service and technology. However, victims of identity theft are still grappling with significant challenges.

The National Taxpayer Advocate's report concludes with a strong plea to the IRS. It urges the IRS to take all necessary actions to assist these victims promptly, protect their rights, and prioritize the resolution of identity theft-related cases.