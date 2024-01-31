Tauranga to Elect First Council Since 2019 with Extended Four-Year Term

In a significant turn of events, Tauranga, a bustling city in New Zealand, is preparing to elect its first council since 2019. With the election day set for July 20, the elected council will serve an extended term of four years, a departure from the usual three. This modification, effective until the 2028 local elections, was implemented to circumvent the necessity of two council elections within a 15-month period. The upcoming nationwide local elections are slated for October 2025.

A Strategic Decision

The proposal for the extension came from the commission headed by Chairwoman Anne Tolley. They advised the former Minister of Local Government, Kieran McAnulty, that this initiative would enable more meaningful progress in the council's work program. Additionally, it was designed to prevent discouraging potential candidates with the daunting prospect of two campaigns within a tight timeframe. The decision to extend the term was formally published in the government gazette in August of the previous year.

Endorsement for the Extended Term

The move has received widespread appreciation. Local Government New Zealand President, Sam Broughton, lauded the longer term for offering stability and expanding the period for productive work. He voiced his wish for all local government terms to be extended to four years. This sentiment was echoed by the Future for Local Government review panel, which also suggested four-year council terms as part of its recommendations following a two-year review process.

Restoring Tauranga's Democracy

The Department of Internal Affairs underscored the benefits of the extension. It suggested that the longer term would foster better governance stability and community engagement. The current Minister of Local Government, Simeon Brown, emphasized that restoring democracy in Tauranga was a priority. As the city gears up for the upcoming elections, the decision to extend the council term marks a significant milestone in the evolution of its local government.