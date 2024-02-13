Tauranga Residents Challenge Council's $4.75B Spending Plan: Calls for Debt Reduction and Re-consultation

Tauranga Residents Challenge Council's Ambitious Spending Plan: A Call for Re-consultation and Debt Reduction

Residents Oppose Council's $4.75 Billion Capital Expenditure Plan

In a bid to rein in potential debt levels and escalating ratepayer bills, an informal survey of nearly 1500 Tauranga residents has revealed overwhelming opposition to the city council's proposed spending and projects. The council's draft Long-term Plan 2024-34 includes a hefty $4.75 billion in capital expenditure, which has sparked significant backlash from the community.

Sustainable Bay of Plenty Survey: 95% Want Debt-Reducing Project Cuts

Conducted by Sustainable Bay of Plenty, the survey found that 95% of respondents want the council to cut projects to keep debt levels in check. This clear mandate from the community has led to calls for a revised Long term Plan subject to new consultation.

Council Defends Approach, Residents Demand Re-consultation

In response to the growing discontent, the council's lead commissioner defended their approach, stating that the council abided by the law and the consultation process was approved by Audit NZ. However, some residents argue that not all figures were included in the plan's consultation, such as the cost of Three Waters reforms, which pushed up debt levels and ratepayers' bills.

As tensions continue to mount, Tauranga residents are urging the council to re-consult on the plan and delay its approval until after the local body election in July. With the community's concerns firmly laid on the table, the council now faces the challenge of addressing residents' fears of increasing debt and balancing the need for development against financial prudence.

In the end, it is clear that Tauranga residents are taking an active role in their city's future, seeking transparency, accountability, and responsible financial management from their local council.