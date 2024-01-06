en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

TASS Remains Suspended from European Alliance of News Agencies Amid Institutional Challenges

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
TASS Remains Suspended from European Alliance of News Agencies Amid Institutional Challenges

In an unprecedented move, the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), a conglomerate of 32 esteemed European news agencies, suspended the membership of TASS, Russia’s state-controlled news agency, on February 27, 2022.

This suspension came on the heels of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin’s ensuing clampdown on media freedom, drastically curtailing TASS’s ability to deliver impartial news.

At the time of TASS’s suspension, Clemens Pig, the then-President of EANA and the head of Austria’s news agency APA, penned ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness.’

In it, he vividly illustrated his concerns about media freedom, drawing striking parallels with the ongoing predicament at EANA.

0
BNN Newsroom Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
36 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
The ebb and flow of the internet are unpredictable, as is its latest fixation: the various expressions of Ben Affleck captured in paparazzi photos turning into viral memes. However, the woman who knows him best, Jennifer Lopez, has stepped forward to address the public’s concern and curiosity surrounding her husband’s demeanor in these snapshots. Addressing
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
Unpacking the Variables: Why Some Earthquakes Prove Deadlier Than Others
2 hours ago
Unpacking the Variables: Why Some Earthquakes Prove Deadlier Than Others
El Monte's Fight Against Illegal Cannabis Operations Matches Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue
3 hours ago
El Monte's Fight Against Illegal Cannabis Operations Matches Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
49 mins ago
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
1 hour ago
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
Middle East's Space Sector Set to Redefine Global Space Narrative, Predicts Euroconsult
1 hour ago
Middle East's Space Sector Set to Redefine Global Space Narrative, Predicts Euroconsult
Latest Headlines
World News
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
39 seconds
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
3 mins
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
6 mins
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
6 mins
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
7 mins
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
7 mins
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
7 mins
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
15 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
15 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
43 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app