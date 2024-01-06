TASS Remains Suspended from European Alliance of News Agencies Amid Institutional Challenges

In an unprecedented move, the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), a conglomerate of 32 esteemed European news agencies, suspended the membership of TASS, Russia’s state-controlled news agency, on February 27, 2022.

This suspension came on the heels of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin’s ensuing clampdown on media freedom, drastically curtailing TASS’s ability to deliver impartial news.

At the time of TASS’s suspension, Clemens Pig, the then-President of EANA and the head of Austria’s news agency APA, penned ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness.’

In it, he vividly illustrated his concerns about media freedom, drawing striking parallels with the ongoing predicament at EANA.