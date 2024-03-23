Tasmania's Political Drama: Liberals Lead, Majority Uncertain Amid Swing

Tasmania's state election has thrown a spotlight on the political landscape, with the incumbent Liberals taking an early lead over Labor, despite facing a significant swing against them. Jeremy Rockcliff, Tasmania's sole Liberal state premier, and Labor leader Rebecca White, are at the forefront of this election, balancing on the edge of forming a government without a clear majority. The election, driven by an almost 9 percent swing primarily benefiting the Jacqui Lambie Network, underscores the volatility and unpredictable nature of Tasmania's political climate.

Advertisment

Early Results and Implications

With about 10 percent of votes counted, ABC's election analyst Antony Green noted the Liberals had secured 12 seats and Labor 10, with the Greens claiming two. This distribution hints at a challenging road ahead for the Liberals to form a majority government, given they've captured only 37 percent of the primary vote. Tasmania's electoral system, returning to its original structure of 35 seats, adds another layer of complexity to the scenario, with the final count expected to be delayed until after the Easter public holidays.

Political Comebacks and Controversies

Advertisment

Former senator Eric Abetz's return to politics, running in the southern electorate of Franklin for the Liberals, marks a notable comeback. Meanwhile, the Jacqui Lambie Network's vote increase yet shortfall to secure a quota under the Hare Clark system signifies the shifting sands of voter sentiment. At the heart of the election debates is the proposed $715 million stadium in Hobart, a divisive issue between Rockcliff and White. Rockcliff supports the project as part of Tasmania's bid for an AFL club, while White criticizes it as a 'bad deal,' highlighting the broader debate over state priorities and fiscal management.

Looking Ahead: Governance in Uncertainty

As Tasmania teeters on the brink of a hung parliament, both Rockcliff and White have expressed their readiness to govern in minority, strictly ruling out any deals or policy trades for support. This stance sets the stage for a potentially complex governance landscape, where collaboration and negotiation will be key to legislative success. The final election outcome, expected to be clarified by mid-April, will not only shape Tasmania's immediate political future but also offer insights into broader trends and voter sentiments within Australian politics.