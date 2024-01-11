en English
Australia

Tasmania’s Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Tasmania’s Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope

In Tasmania, a significant delay in mammogram services is causing a rising tide of anxiety and frustration among women, despite government assurances of improvement. Instances of waiting periods spanning weeks to months have come to the fore, with women narrating their ordeal of delayed diagnosis and subsequent health implications. The situation underlines a stark dichotomy between the government’s pledges and the ground reality.

Disquieting Delays and Dire Consequences

Lynda Bain, a resident of Hobart, noticed a lump in her breast but was forced to endure a wait of two and a half months for a mammogram due to the paucity of private options and extensive waiting lists. By the time she underwent the procedure, the lump had grown considerably, resulting in a stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis. Bain has since undergone an aggressive treatment regimen, underscoring the criticality of early detection.

Janet Bowden, another Tasmanian woman, was similarly made to wait for her mammogram unless a cancellation accorded her an earlier appointment. She was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer but managed to achieve a positive outcome owing to early treatment. However, the experience has left an indelible imprint, highlighting the importance of timely medical intervention.

Quest for Better Healthcare

Michele Matthews’ experience resonates with the growing discontent among Tasmanian women. Unwilling to endure the long wait, she opted to travel to Melbourne to secure a quicker appointment, expressing her exasperation with the Tasmanian medical infrastructure.

In response to this healthcare crisis, Tasmania’s Premier Jeremy Rockliff acknowledged the lacuna in the mammogram services and cited the government’s investment in new mammogram machines in Hobart and Launceston as a positive step. The Minister for Women, Jo Palmer, also recognized the need for systemic improvements, underlining the government’s commitment to women’s health.

Unfulfilled Promises and Future Prospects

The current state of affairs stands in stark contrast to the 2019 promise by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison for two new diagnostic mammography units, funded by a $3 million allocation from a $2 billion community health and hospitals program. The delay in fulfilling this pledge has further stoked public ire.

A Tasmanian Breast Care Clinical Network has been set up to advise on long-term solutions, recommending a statewide diagnostic mammography service to be co-located with BreastScreen. Interim solutions are expected to be in place in 2023, with further commitments to a new public diagnostic mammography service. As Tasmania grapples with this healthcare conundrum, the onus remains on the government to expedite the process and ensure that their pledges translate into tangible improvements on the ground.

0
Australia Health Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

