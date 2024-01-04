Tasmanian Government’s Stability Hangs in the Balance as MP John Tucker Threatens Withdrawal of Support

Renegade Tasmanian MP John Tucker has issued a stern ultimatum to the Rockliff government, threatening to withdraw his support and destabilize the minority Liberal government. This political turmoil is rooted in Tucker’s dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to animal welfare in the region’s abattoirs and its strategy for the establishment of a new AFL team and stadium.

Governing on Shaky Ground

The government lost its majority in May when Tucker and fellow MP, Lara Alexander, seceded from the Liberal Party to become independent representatives. Their departure was spurred by concerns about the transparency and accountability of the government.

Now, Tucker’s continued support for the minority government hangs by a thread. He has laid down conditions to retain his support, primarily the immediate implementation of 24-hour surveillance in abattoirs and random audits. This follows a motion he successfully passed in December, aimed at enhancing animal welfare standards.

Government Under Scrutiny

Tucker has been vocal in his criticism of the government’s sluggish response to allegations of animal cruelty and its decision-making approach regarding the AFL team’s infrastructure. He has labelled the government’s handling of these issues as contemptuous of parliamentary decisions.

Stadium Project or Essential Services?

The proposed AFL stadium project, with a hefty price tag of $715 million, and the team’s $70 million training facility, are under scrutiny. Both projects must undergo independent assessment and secure parliamentary approval before proceeding. Tucker’s stance, backed by Alexander, could potentially spark an early election if the government fails to adhere to parliamentary decisions.

Detractors of the stadium project argue that the sizable funds earmarked for its completion should be allocated instead to essential services. This ongoing controversy threatens to further deepen the political divide and escalate tensions within the government.