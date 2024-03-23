Tasmania Election Results: Hung Parliament with Jacqui Lambie Network as Potential Kingmaker

Tasmania's state election has culminated in a suspenseful scenario with early vote counts indicating a likely hung parliament, positioning the Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) as a potential kingmaker. This election is pivotal as it decides the fate of Australia's last Liberal government under Premier Jeremy Rockliff, amid a backdrop of crucial issues like the cost-of-living crisis and debates over a new AFL stadium.

Unfolding Electoral Drama

The election saw Tasmania's voters navigating the complexities of the Hare-Clarke electoral system, which employs proportional representation to allocate the expanded 35-seat parliament. The early results reveal that the Liberal Party, despite leading, may fall short of securing a majority government, with a significant 12.6% swing against them. Much of this voter shift favored the JLN, highlighting a pronounced protest sentiment among the electorate. Former federal Liberal senator Eric Abetz commented on the trend, noting the JLN's emergence as a notable force in this election.

Key Issues at Play

Voter sentiment in this election has been heavily influenced by key statewide issues. The cost-of-living crisis stands as a major concern for Tasmanians, compounded by debates over the funding and necessity of a proposed AFL stadium. These issues have not only shaped voter choices but have also set the stage for the JLN's potential role in forming the government. Their stance on these matters, along with their capacity to win up to four seats, makes them crucial players in the post-election landscape.

The Road Ahead

As Tasmania stares at a hung parliament, the coming days are critical in determining the state's governance direction. The Liberal Party's ability to form a government hinges on negotiations with crossbenchers, including the JLN. The outcomes of these discussions will not only decide the immediate political future of Tasmania but also set a precedent for how emerging parties can influence the political landscape in Australia. This election underscores the evolving dynamics of Australian politics, where traditional party lines are increasingly blurred, and voter allegiance is ever-shifting.