Tasmania Election 2024: Liberals Lead but Lack Majority, Coalition Talks Loom

Premier Jeremy Rockliff's Liberal party is poised to secure the most seats in Tasmania's state election, indicating a potential departure from sole party governance. With the Liberals anticipated to win 15 seats and Labor 10, the necessity for cross-party negotiations becomes apparent amidst voter disillusionment with major parties. An expanded lower house necessitates 18 MPs for a majority, spotlighting the Greens and the Jacqui Lambie Network as potential kingmakers in the forming of a new government.

Advertisment

Electoral Dynamics Shift

Despite experiencing a statewide swing against them, the Liberals are on track to outperform Labor, suggesting a complex voter sentiment landscape. The Greens' potential to secure up to five seats, alongside the Jacqui Lambie Network's possible three, underscores a growing appetite for diverse political representation. This shift towards minor parties and independents, including the re-election of Kristie Johnston and the political reincarnation of David O'Byrne, signals a pivotal moment in Tasmania's political environment.

Coalition Government on the Horizon?

Advertisment

Rockliff's firm stance against forming coalitions places the Liberals in a precarious position, challenged by the reality of governing without a clear majority. The involvement of minor parties and independents in government formation talks introduces a new dynamic, with policy concessions and governance agreements likely to play a critical role. This scenario opens discussions around governance stability and the effectiveness of a potentially fragmented legislative assembly.

Looking Forward

The election's outcome, with final results pending post-Easter holidays, sets the stage for a potentially transformative period in Tasmanian politics. The Liberals' pursuit of a fourth term under Rockliff's leadership faces the test of navigating a minority government. As Tasmania awaits the final seat tally, the implications of a hung parliament resonate beyond immediate governance concerns, hinting at broader shifts in voter priorities and the political landscape.