TargetSmart and Comscore Join Forces to Revolutionize 2024 Election Campaigns

In the rapidly evolving political landscape, data and media company TargetSmart is forging a powerful alliance with Comscore, Inc., a pioneer in precise media audience measurement. With the 2024 elections looming, this union aims to revolutionize the services provided to TargetSmart's progressive clientele by integrating Comscore's detailed media planning and evaluation data.

Reinventing Political Campaigns with Data

The partnership, an extension of collaborations initiated in 2020, is set to make waves in the industry. TargetSmart, having a foothold in the realm of political data for over fifteen years, is no stranger to the challenges and intricacies of campaign planning. The integration with Comscore will empower clients to harness Comscore's cross-platform viewership data from TV, digital, and CTV at a granular local and national level.

Unprecedented Insights and Impact

This alliance is not merely about data integration; it's about creating a seismic shift in the industry by providing insights previously unattainable. It holds the potential to influence thousands of campaigns, causes, and nonprofits by facilitating sharper audience targeting based on media consumption patterns. As political ad spending is projected to skyrocket to $16 billion for the 2024 election, this partnership could significantly enhance voter targeting.

An Alliance of Titans

The collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies - TargetSmart's robust data infrastructure and campaign solutions, coupled with Comscore's media optimization tools. The result is a potent resource for political and advocacy strategy. It paves the way for the creation of campaigns with national reach yet local specificity, a crucial factor in precision targeting on TV and CTV platforms. The Denver Democratic Party's praise for the media optimization tools and insights provided by Comscore underscores the excitement and anticipation surrounding the partnership.