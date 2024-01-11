Tape Reveals NRA Officials' Plot to Conceal Luxury Expenditure

A covertly taped conversation has unveiled intricate details about how high-ranking officials of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and their public relations agency, Ackerman McQueen, meticulously strategized to dodge public disclosure of extravagant private jet usage and high-end hotel spending.

The meeting, conducted in the PR firm's headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, crafted plans to procure a Platinum American Express card for Tyler Schropp, the chief of the NRA's advancement division, a role that primarily focused on securing significant donations.

Concealing Luxury Expenditure

The charges on this card were to be borne by Ackerman McQueen and billed back to the NRA under broad descriptions, skirting the nonprofit's internal controls and veiling the expenses from almost everyone within the organization.

This practice was scrutinized and condemned in a report by an expert witness for New York Attorney General Letitia James. The expert suggested that it bypassed regulatory compliance, paving the way for potential fraud and abuse within the nonprofit.