Tanzanian Stakeholders Advocate Merit-Based Inclusion of Women in Politics

In a significant virtual gathering convened on January 6, key players in Tanzania’s political landscape critically evaluated a range of proposed bills concerning the National Electoral Commission (NEC), the Presidential office, Members of Parliament (MPs), councillors, and the affairs of Political Parties. A prevailing sentiment echoed throughout the discussion was the pressing need for merit-based inclusion of women in the political scene, as opposed to focusing solely on gender equality quotas.

Making Politics Safer for Women

The conversation highlighted the necessity of safeguarding female candidates from any form of abuse and recognizing their skills and leadership abilities. Renowned gender activist Gertrude Mongella and Malawian legislator Susan Dossi lent their voices in support of these significant points.

Addressing Electoral Fraud

Kenyan Senator Catherine Mumma, in her contribution, underscored the vital need for an independent electoral commission, strengthened with legal safeguards to combat electoral fraud.

The Diaspora’s Role

Dr. Temba Anicetus, a Tanzanian residing in the United States, drew attention to the exclusion of the diaspora from the ongoing process. Responding to Dr. Anicetus’s observations, MP Neema Lugangira referred to the government’s initiatives aimed at acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the diaspora.

Recognition for President Hassan’s Leadership

The meeting participants also commended President Hassan’s leadership and acknowledged the progress achieved under her administration in amending electoral laws to protect the rights of women. However, concerns were expressed over certain proposals that were conspicuously absent from the bills, although the specifics were not discussed.