Tanzanian President Advocates Unity and Condemns Sabotage Within Political Party

In a bold call for unity and coherence, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has publicly reprimanded instances of sabotage within her political party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). Her remarks, aimed at reinforcing solidarity ahead of the 2025 general elections, have highlighted the detrimental impact of such disruptive activities on the party's reputation and stability.

President Samia, in her address, underscored the need for party members to rally together in their collective goal of maintaining their hold on power. She advocated for a leadership cadre capable of steering the party towards victory in the upcoming elections, while promoting transparency, responsibility, and integrity as critical pillars to this end.

Reflecting on National Issues and Progress

Beyond party politics, the President also touched on various national matters and the progress achieved under the CCM's leadership. She urged party members and the general public to support the government in its pursuits of sustainable development. Her call to action resonated with a shared vision for a prosperous Tanzania, underpinned by the principles of unity and shared responsibility.

In related news, Ambassador Dk Nchimbi has filled the vacancy left by Daniel Chongolo, who resigned from his position as CCM's Secretary General at the end of last year. The post remained vacant for 48 days following Chongolo's resignation, which was accepted by the CCM on November 29 last year. Nchimbi, the 11th Secretary General of the CCM since 1977, has been welcomed by former Interior Minister Charles Kitwanga, who hailed him as an experienced politician. Others, including political analyst Bubelwa Kaiza, said they anticipated Nchimbi's appointment, given his keen observation of the nation's political landscape.