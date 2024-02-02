Tanzanian Government Reintroduces Political Parties Affairs Laws Bill: Aims to Strengthen Democracy and Transparency

In a move aimed at strengthening the nation's regulatory framework for political parties, the government has tabled the Political Parties Affairs Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for a second reading. The bill, which seeks to reinforce democracy, transparency, and gender equality within political parties, has introduced several key amendments.

Tighter Regulations and Hefty Fines

The bill includes a provision for a fine of up to 20 million Tanzanian shillings for any political party that allows a non-citizen to partake in its decision-making affairs. This comes in response to concerns about non-citizen interference in political decisions, a loophole in the current laws. In addition to the fine, the bill also stipulates the temporary suspension and potential deregistration of any political party found in contravention of this law.

Another significant amendment proposed by the bill is the requirement for candidates to submit detailed documentation regarding campaign funding during both general and civic elections. Additionally, they are mandated to submit a financial statement within 30 days after a by-election. This move is intended to enhance financial transparency and accountability within political parties.

Strengthening Democracy and Gender Equality

The proposed amendments also require political parties to identify key documents outlining their gender policies, financial management, and rules for candidate selection and party leadership elections. The distribution of grants to political parties, as per the bill, will be based on the number of elected MPs and councilors from each party. These measures aim to bolster democracy and gender equality within the political landscape.

Deputy Minister of State Ummy Nderiananga underlined the importance of these amendments in preventing non-citizen interference in political decisions. The bill has also received support from Abdullah Ali Mwinyi, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, Administration, and Constitution, who commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allowing the three crucial electoral reforms bills to be debated in the National Assembly as part of her commitment to enhancing democracy and governance in the country.